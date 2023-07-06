After a successful season with Tri-County’s varsity baseball team, Jacob Stoller will continue his baseball career next spring at Illinois Central College.
Looking back on his college visit to Illinois Central, there was a litany of reasons that made Stoller’s initial visit feel like the next place to call home.
“When I went to visit, I saw how their program worked, how their shops are and how the professors are and I really enjoyed it. It was better than any other college I had visited,” he said.
At Illinois Central, Stoller will study automotive technology but when it comes to his play on the field, he is just thankful for the chance to continue playing.
“I’m just going to try and hope for the best. It’s my number one thing that I can do but I’m grateful that I can do it and that I get this opportunity,” Stoller said.
In 2023, Stoller batted a near .300 while playing in the outfield, a position he hopes to continue to excel at while with the Cougars.
Tri-County head coach Jeff LeBeau believes that the athletic ability of Stoller is what will give him a leg up in the collegiate ranks while looking forward to seeing the growth he will have in the years to come.
“Jacob’s speed will be his biggest asset going into next year at Illinois Central,” LeBeau said. “He runs very well which allows him to take the extra base and go get it in the outfield.”
“I believe the time that is put in at the next level, Jacob will improve his overall game. The more reps he gets in the outfield, the better jumps and reads he will get. We had to move him out there this spring and played a great outfielder for us. The more experience he gets out there the better he will become.”
Stoller was a part of a Cavs team that went 14-11 this past season while winning a share of the Midwest Conference.
Throughout his time with the Cavaliers, Stoller looks back on his four years as a period of growth and perseverance that will aid him in the coming years.
“I think it has helped me evolve from my younger self to now in baseball and it’s given me more confidence in the past few years in my batting and other areas. … It always just taught me how to push forward,” Stoller said.