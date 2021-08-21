WOLCOTT — Head football coach Eric Davis was hoping for a much better start to the 2021 season upon his return to the Tri-County sidelines.
Just 16 seconds into the Cavaliers’ season opener with visiting Carroll, they found themselves in a quick 7-0 hole.
One play. Sixty-one yards. Touchdown.
It didn’t get much better after that as Carroll rolled to a 48-6 victory over Tri-County.
It was the same result as a year ago in Flora.
“Our youth showed through tonight,” Davis said. “When you’re playing young kids, it’s going to be tough sledding at times.”
The Cavs have seven seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and 14 freshmen who saw action Friday.
“For the freshmen, it’s an overwhelming experience to go from eighth grade football to varsity,” Davis said. “
Carroll’s Clay Metzer ran for 61 yards on the game’s first play, who also ran for a 9-yard score in the second quarter and turned a simple screen pass from Heath Richardson into a 74-yard touchdown grab.
The Cougars’ Colton Ayres added runs of 30 and 82 yards, Griffen Viney returned a Tri-County punt 75 yards for paydirt, and Ayres returned an ill-advised Xavier Cantrell halfback pass 62 yards to the end zone.
By the time Carroll’s scoring barrage was over, it held a 48-0 lead – and there were still two quarters to play.
Because the margin was more than 35 points, per Indiana High School Athletic Association rules, the game clock ran continuously in the second half.
The Cavaliers avoided the shutout when quarterback Koby Bahler ran for a 10-yard score with 8:58 left in the game.
The offensive bright spots for the Cavaliers were Payton Stark’s 77 yards on 15 carries and Bahler’s 38 yards on 14 carries.
Carroll outgained Tri-County in total yards, 280-168, despite the Cavs possessing the ball for nearly 10 more minutes.
Ayres finished with 122 yards on three carries while Metzger had 103 yards on four totes.
Davis said that, in spite of the lopsided loss, there were plenty of positives to glean from it.
“Every bad thing that could happen happened,” he said. “We had a blocked punt, an interception (returned for a touchdown), a punt return (also for a touchdown). We have film of everything that needs to be fixed. That’s the good thing about tonight. We can watch it, evaluate it and fix it.
“There was nothing hidden tonight. It was all exposed.”
Defensively, Davis said his team must get off blocks and get after the ball.
“That’s basic defense,” he said. “All is not lost. We have a resilient, tough group of kids with a lot of heart. I think we’ll be just fine.”