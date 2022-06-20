WOLCOTT — Several Tri-County track and field athletes were honored at an awards banquet at the high school recently.
The girls’ track 4-by-200-meter relay foursome of Hannah Arvin, Jasmine Durando, Autumn Rose and Sara Zarse were presented special awards for breaking the school record in the event.
Other girls’ track award recipients included Jasmine Culp, Most Points Junior and Most Points Overall and Lyzzy Bahler, Sportsmanship Award. Zarse won Most Points Freshman, Durando was the Most Points Sophomore award winner and Ross won Most Points Senior.
Academic all-MWC selections from TCHS included Lisa Road, Country Roudebush, Brynn Warren, Willa Wamsley and Leah Schneider.
In boys’ track, Kevin Martinez (freshman), Tim Brouhard (sophomore), Noah Oilar (junior) and Logan Doty (senior) were presented Most Points awards in their respective classes.
Brayden Batley was the Sportsmanship Award winner.
Named to the all-MWC Academic team were James Dreblow, Payton Stark, Doty and Oilar.
TCHS Golf Awards
Four members of Tri-County’s boys’ golf team received special awards at a program recently.
Tyson Jordan was recognized for Low Average, while Alex Smith was Most Improved. Ethan Dreblow won the Cavalier Spirit Award and Lucas Misch was the Sportsmanship Award winner.