WOLCOTT — Tri-County scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away from Midwest Conference foe West Central and cruise to a 7-2 victory at Remington Community Park on April 19.
The Cavaliers (4-1, 3-0 in the MWC) led just 3-1 going into the fifth inning before seizing control against a pesky Trojans squad.
TC starting pitcher Xavier Cantrell kept West Central hitters guessing, allowing just two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. He did walk six batters.
Korbin Lawson got the game’s final out with a strikeout in the seventh.
West Central starter Braden McKay kept his team close by allowing just three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He went four innings.
The Trojans (3-4, 0-1) had two doubles — one each by Garner Moon and Carter Lewark — among their three hits. Landon Gutwein had a single.
Jacob Pilarski walked three times and drove in a run. Lewark also had an RBI.
For the Cavaliers, Eric Zarse had a pair of hits, including an RBI triple, and Lawson hit a solo home run. Jacob Nevitt had a double, Tyler Vanderveer added an RBI single and Cantrell and Connor Ross had hits.