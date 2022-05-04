WOLCOTT — Tri-County boys and girls track blew out Frontier and North Newton by 40 points last week.

On the boys side, Tri-County scored 99 points, Frontier scored 38 points, and North Newton scored 28 points. In girls points, Tri-County scored 94, Frontier scored 46, and North Newton scored 23.

Tri-County was able to place two runners in almost every event, scoring them double the points of every other team.

Meet highlights are as follows:

BOYS

Tri-County

Brouhard: first place discus

Miller: first place 110 hurdles

Kilmer: first place 1600m run, first place 800m run

Oilar: first place long jump, first place 400m dash, first place 300m dash

Stark: first place shot put

North Newton

Scoon: first place 100m Dash

Frontier

Delosh: first place 300m hurdles

Harner: first place high jump

Richter: first place 3200m run

GIRLS

Tri-County

Culp: first place 100m hurdles, first place 300m hurdles

Durando: first place 100m dash, first place long jump, first place 200m dash

Arvin: first place 400m dash, first place 800m run

Wamsley: first place 1600m run

Ross: first place high jump

Frontier

Newcom: first place discus, first place shot put

Duvall: first place 3200m run

