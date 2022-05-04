WOLCOTT — Tri-County boys and girls track blew out Frontier and North Newton by 40 points last week.
On the boys side, Tri-County scored 99 points, Frontier scored 38 points, and North Newton scored 28 points. In girls points, Tri-County scored 94, Frontier scored 46, and North Newton scored 23.
Tri-County was able to place two runners in almost every event, scoring them double the points of every other team.
Meet highlights are as follows:
BOYS
Tri-County
Brouhard: first place discus
Miller: first place 110 hurdles
Kilmer: first place 1600m run, first place 800m run
Oilar: first place long jump, first place 400m dash, first place 300m dash
Stark: first place shot put
North Newton
Scoon: first place 100m Dash
Frontier
Delosh: first place 300m hurdles
Harner: first place high jump
Richter: first place 3200m run
GIRLS
Tri-County
Culp: first place 100m hurdles, first place 300m hurdles
Durando: first place 100m dash, first place long jump, first place 200m dash
Arvin: first place 400m dash, first place 800m run
Wamsley: first place 1600m run
Ross: first place high jump
Frontier
Newcom: first place discus, first place shot put
Duvall: first place 3200m run