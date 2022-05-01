REMINGTON — Tri-County remained unbeaten in Midwest Conference play with its 11-1 rout of rival North White in six innings Thursday, April 28.
The Cavaliers (7-3, 6-0 in the MWC) won in walk-off fashion, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game under the 10-run rule.
The Vikings fall to 4-6 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Starting pitcher Tyler Vandeveer was the story for the Cavs, going all six innings with 10 strikeouts and four walks. He allowed just one run, which was unearned, on three hits, all singles.
Hunter Pogue, Caleb Orr and Morgun Sloan had the hits for North White. Pogue scored his team’s only run.
Senior Korbin Lawson led TC’s offense with a pair of hits, driving in five runs. He had a pair of two-run singles.
Xander Cantrell drove in three runs and finished 1 for 3 and Eric Zarse had two hits, including a run-scoring single. Connor Ross drove in a run with one of his two hits and Vandeveer was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Nate Corbin, Koby Bahler and Caleb Anderson had hits, Zarse scored three runs and the Cavaliers swiped eight bases, including three by Lawson and two by Zarse.
Orr suffered the loss for North White, allowing nine runs — just five earned — on 11 hits with a strikeout and three walks.
The Cavaliers are tied atop the MWC with North Newton, which is also 6-0 after a sweep of West Central this week. The two teams will meet for a chance to share or win the title outright on May 10 and 12.
The Spartans (11-1) are on an 11-game win streak after opening the season with a loss to Calumet Christian.