WOLCOTT — A familiar face will take over as Tri-County’s football coach this summer.
Eric Davis, who served as the Cavaliers’ coach from 2014-16, returns to the sideline after spending a year as Tri-County’s junior high football coach.
Davis currently teaches within the school’s Levels program, a position he’s held since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
His familiarity with the Cavaliers’ football program at all levels gave Davis a leg up on the other four candidates who were interviewed for the job.
“That was definitely one of the big things, him being familiar with us and us with him,” TCHS athletic director Jeff LeBeau said of Davis’s return. “We felt like it was a good fit for both parties.”
On Monday night, the Tri-County School Board approved LeBeau’s recommendation to hire Davis, who left the Cavaliers program in good shape in 2016 when he took the Frankfort job for one year. The Cavaliers finished 10-20 in his three seasons, including 5-5 in his final season.
Davis has made stops at a number of schools over the past decade, leading programs at Greencastle, Blackford, Taylor, Frankfort and Bellmont. He’s also coached at Delphi and Logansport.
TC’s program was turned over to Sam Zachery, who led TC to back-to-back winning seasons, in 2017. Zachery left Wolcott to coach boys’ basketball at North Newton and Mark Gretencord, who currently serves as TC’s boys’ basketball coach, stepped into the role for two seasons.
“We had a good two-year run under coach Zachery,” LeBeau said. “Coach Davis was one of those guys who laid the groundwork to make all of that happen. He has a history of turning programs around and getting them headed in the right direction.”
The Cavaliers will return several skill position players next fall while mixing in players from a talented junior high program. Davis has unparalleled insight into the kind of talent the Cavaliers will field in 2021.
“With him being in the middle school program last year, he knows what’s coming up and who’s coming to the program,” LeBeau said. “It’s the first time in a long time he’s been the head coach at the junior high level, and it gave him insight into what he needs to build the Tri-County program moving forward.
“We can’t be more pleased to have a candidate with that kind of experience and knowledge coming back.”