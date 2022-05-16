MOROCCO — Tri-County’s baseball team drew a step closer to its first Midwest Conference title in three years by completing a series sweep at North Newton on Thursday, May 12.
Only South Newton stands in the Cavaliers’ way of securing an outright title. The Rebels (3-12-1, 2-5 in the MWC) face TC on May 17 and again May 19 with hopes of spoiling TC’s plans.
A split of those two games would give the Cavaliers a league title all to themselves. A sweep by the Rebels would drop TC into a tie with North Newton, which owns a 6-2 mark.
“We definitely don’t want to share it,” TC senior Korbin Lawson said after the game. “We’re going to come out next week, get up on them quick and keep them down.”
Both of the Spartans’ MWC losses came to the Cavaliers (9-5), who picked up an extra-inning thriller in Morocco on Thursday, May 12 to stay unbeaten in the league at 8-0.
Most of the game was a pitchers’ duel between Tri-County starter Tyler Vandeveer and Evan Gagnon. Vandeveer kept the Spartans off the board through the first five innings, but after Tri-County took the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth, Connor Scotella — the fourth-place hitter in North Newton’s lineup — blasted a three-run home run off Vandeveer in the bottom of the sixth to give his team a 3-2 lead.
The Cavaliers, however, stayed in the moment, scoring a single run in the top of the seventh inning on Koby Bahler’s RBI double against Gagnon.
Vandeveer went back to work in the seventh, keeping the Spartans off the scoreboard to give his team a chance in extra innings.
“He pitched really well,” Cavaliers coach Jeff LeBeau said of Vandeveer. “I was calling pitches both nights on Tuesday and tonight and I was like, geez, do they have a bottom half of the order? They’re just solid one through nine.”
The Cavs responded swiftly, scoring seven runs in the top of the eighth inning to blow the game open. Caleb Anderson opened the inning with a walk against reliever Michael Levy, stole second and moved to third an out later on a Connor Ross single.
A walk to Vandeveer loaded the bases for Eric Zarse, who placed a beautiful suicide squeeze bunt in front of the plate for an RBI to give TC the lead at 4-3. Lawson followed with a two-run single and Levy walked Xavier Cantrell and Bahler to give the Cavs a 7-3 lead.
A wild pitch and a groundout scored two more runs and Bryce Bahler capped the scoring with an RBI single for a 10-3 lead.
Despite facing adversity throughout the game, the Cavaliers never got rattled.
“We have a lot of hard-nosed guys,” Lawson said. “We have a lot of guys who just don’t give up. Eric Zarse, he didn’t have a great night to start, but he came back and he got that sacrifice bunt for a run. Anybody is ready to step up at any time.”
Lawson, Koby Bahler and JP Schmererhorn had two hits each for the Cavaliers. Anderson added a double and Vandeveer, Koby Bahler and Cantrell each drove in a pair of runs.
Tri-County out-hit the Spartans, 12-6. The Cavs did commit four errors in a game that had a post-season tournament feel.
Vandeveer picked up the victory, allowing two earned runs on three hits over seven innings. He struck out 12 and walked just one.
“Even though we may have won that first game against them, we knew they would be one of the toughest teams we’ll face in our conference,” Vandeveer said. “We had to come out thinking we were going to give it 100 percent no matter if we win or lose.”
Lawson allowed two hits in an inning of work, but Vandeveer — now playing in right field — turned a double play to end the game. He caught Patrick Barry’s pop fly and threw to first baseman Jacob Nevitt to double-up Andrew Colovos, who wandered off the bag.
The play set off a celebration on the field by the Cavaliers.
“These kids have played extremely hard all year,” LeBeau said. “They’ve done exactly what we’ve asked them to do. Today demonstrated how far we’ve come. The Gagnon kid is an excellent pitcher. He was putting the ball by us early and these kids just kept battling and battling and making the adjustments at the plate.”
Gagnon was also superb on the mound, allowing three runs on seventies with 10 strikeouts. He walked three over 6 2/3 innings. Michael Levy was touched for seven runs on four hits with four walks in relief.
Scotella was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Spartans.
The Cavaliers control their own destiny and proved Thursday that even when they get down with momentum clearly on the other side, they’re never out of it.
“Credit that to coach LeBeau,” Lawson said. “He does a great job of keeping us in the game and not keeping our heads down. I think team chemistry is better this year. There are a lot of young guys, freshmen through senior, and we’re all friends. We enjoy hanging out. There’s nobody that’s excluded.”