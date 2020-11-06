Tri-County returns a large portion of its experience and talent from last season.
That’s the good news.
The Cavaliers will have to ride that quintet until it breaks down.
Is that the bad news? Not when it’s expected.
“Honestly, that’s the norm for us, the norm for every sport at Tri-County,” senior forward Myah Alberts said. “For the girls teams, at least. We’re used to it.”
Alberts and classmate Maddie Musser will fill out the frontcourt alongside junior Autumn Ross. That trio combined for 21 points, 17 rebounds and six steals per game. Junior guard Brynn Warren (9.5 ppg, 2.6 apg and 2.0 spg) is also a spoke in that wheel. That is the group Tri-County needs to produce, according to head coach Missi Tyler.
“Myah and Maddie give us a lot of leadership and have good vision of what they want to get out of this season,” the coach added. “They are definitely hardworking kids that I can count on, and we have a good chemistry with those seniors leading us.”
Added Musser: “Pretty much the last three years a lot of us have played every minute of every game, or close.”
Numbers are steady at 14 girls, with a seven-girl freshman class bolstering the returnees. Senior guard Anna Martin, junior guard Shelby Schambach and freshman Johnetta Whitmire will provide backcourt depth.
“She’s a no nonsense kid — ‘Tell me what I need to do and I’ll get it done,’” Tyler said of Martin.
Musser noted one of her goals is to reach .500 for the first time in her four years on varsity.
“We just have to get everyone out there mentally and know if things don’t go your way, you can’t give up. You also have to be versatile - you might be a guard one game and a post the next. You have to play whatever role you’re asked.”
Tri-County has had to reschedule its first two games because of COVID-related issues in the school district, and won’t hit the court until Nov. 17.
“Yes it sucks that we lost two weeks of our season, but I’m glad it’s now and not the first week of February this is happening,” Alberts said, quickly adding, “Hopefully.”
Tyler has held Google meetings with her team and has them doing individual workouts and shooting drills.
“I guess a positive would be we’ll be stronger because we’ve had to self-motivate a little more in this time apart,” the coach added. “We want to play as many games as we can and get better every day. Hopefully, we make it all the way to play in a sectional. Every day is just kind of a new obstacle, but I feel like we have to embrace that and give our best effort.”
Musser concurred.
“Every game, you never know if you’re going to have another one,” she said of the pause and rest of the year. “So give it your all every game you have. That’s pretty much how I’m going into it.”