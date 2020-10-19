LAFAYETTE — They all knew there was nothing to gain but experience.
The Cavaliers girls cross-country team qualified for Saturday’s Harrison Regional via being the fifth and final full team at the Benton Central Sectional, and closed the regional meet at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater 10th of 10 teams with 279 points, 39 behind Rossville.
However, nearly everyone registered a personal-best time, including
Becca Brooks placed 51st in 22 minutes, 40.7 seconds, while Scheitlin (24:31.9) and Warren (24:36.5) placed 96th and 70th, respectively.
Willa Wamsley (73, 25:17.9) was among the top 75, then Ashley Ford (79, 27:01.3) and Grace Rodehan (81, 31:14.6) closed out the 81-person field.
Head coach Ryan Harrington felt the first full-team regional venture since 2013 went well for his youngsters.
“Willa’s best of the year had been around 27 minutes, and from what I saw she was around 25 today,” he said. “Lots of PRs, and big improvements. Huge improvements, just from last week to this week. I’m really excited for them ending the season on that note.”
Justin Kilmer and Evan Getz ran in the boys race and finished in the back half of the field in their first regional meet. Kilmer placed 52nd in 18:41.5, a second behind Frontier’s Chase Harner.
“I tied my PR for the season, so that’s good,” Kilmer said. “It’s a fun course; much of it is in the woods. It was nice getting some different things, like the hills, to test me and see how strong I was.”
Getz was 73rd in 20:40.3. Harrington and Kilmer noted the rest of the team talked about the course as soon as Kilmer and Getz were done. Harrington noted both eighth-grade classes — boys and girls — are strong
“We’ve got a couple boys now with experience of running here,” Harrington said. “Justin’s only a sophomore, and we have a few other quality runners in that class. I’m excited for the potential, and I think we can be very competitive next year.”