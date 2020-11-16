The Tri-County Athletics Department released a list of upcoming contests through Dec. 3 that have been postponed.
Thursday’s schedule took a hit as the boys basketball scrimmage at Carroll is no more, while a Midwest Conference girls basketball game with South Newton will have to be made up later on.
The Tri-County-South Newton sixth-grade boys and girls basketball games are also postponed.
The freshman boys basketball game vs. Pioneer on Nov. 23 is off, as is the North Newton wrestling invitational on Nov. 28. Seventh and eighth grade boys basketball against South Newton on Nov. 30 is off, as is a seventh and eighth grade boys doubleheader against Benton Central.