KENTLAND — — Tri-County boys and girls track both take home a conference title.
On the girls side, this is their second consecutive conference title.
Tri-County scored 170 points, Frontier came in second with 100 points, North White came in third with 95 points, South Newton came in fourth with 88 points, North Newton came in fifth with 52 points, and West Central came in last with 9 points.
For the boys, this is their 2nd consecutive conference win.
Tri-County scored 156 points, South Newton came in second with 109 points, Frontier came in third with 100 points, West Central came in fourth with 86 points, North Newton came in fifth with 41 points, and North White came in last with 35 points.