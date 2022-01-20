WOLCOTT — Koby Bahler scored 24 points and had five steals while Nate Corbin added 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double in a loss last week to West Central, 68-60.
“We didn’t match West Central’s tenacity. We gave up too many offensive rebounds and had too many unforced turnovers,” Tri-County Coach Mark Gretencord said.
Blayden Huber led West Central with 18 points, followed by Christian Hughes with 14 and Ayden White with 11.
The Cavaliers falls to 2-10 overall and 0-1 in the Midwest Conference. West Central is 2-10 overall and 1-3 in the MWC.
Tri-County is scheduled to host Frontier on Jan. 21.
GIRLS
Jan. 13
Tri-County 64,
Fountain Central 27
Tri-County’s girls basketball team was off and running from the get-go, scoring 21 first-quarter points en route to the win.
The victory evened the Lady Cavaliers record at 8-8.
TC’s Sara Zarse led all scorers with 17 points, while Hannah Arvin tossed in 12 points. Brynn Warren and Johnetta Whitmire each scored nine points.
Kacey Kirkpatrick led Fountain Central with six points.
Twin Lakes 47,
North White 38
The Indians defeated North White for the second time in 15 days, but this time it was by a much closer margin.
Addie Bowsman led the charge with 13 points and Olivia Nickerson added 12. Both also pulled down eight rebounds.
Caitlin Conn led the Vikings with 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Jan. 15
North White 51,
South Newton 4
The Vikings ended their five-game losing streak with a much-needed shellacking of South Newton.
Caitlin Conn and Tessa Robertson each scored 12 points as North White poured it on early and often. Robertson also had 10 rebounds for the double-double performance as North White outrebounded the Rebels, 42-9.
Caston 57
Tri-County 24
Caston led from the outset and never looked back in securing the win.
The Comets had four players score in double figures, led by Maddi Smith’s and Isabel Scales’ 15 points each, followed by Bailey Harness with 11 and Addison Zimpleman’s 10.
Brynn Warren led Tri-County with 14 points and four rebounds. Johnetta Whitmire pulled down five rebounds for the Cavs.
Jan. 18
North White 49,
Covenant Christian 40
The Vikings used the middle two quarters to widen their lead and score the non-league win
Caitlin Conn scored 20 points ad 15 rebounds while Tessa Robertson dropped in 14 points and hauled down 13 boards for the double double-double.
Hannah Cosgray had three steals and Lauren Annis added five assists to lead the Vikings.