WOLCOTT — Tri-County baseball coach Jeff LeBeau and his staff handed out several awards to members of the 2022 Midwest Conference champion baseball team recently.
Varsity award winners included Nate Corbin, Cavalier Spirit Award; Koby Bahler, Coaches Award; Caleb Anderson, Sportsmanship Award; Tyler Vandeveer, Pitching Award; Eric Zarse, Gold Glove; and Korbin Lawson, Highest Batting Average and Most RBIs.
Earning Midwest Conference recognition were Bahler, Zarse, Vandeveer, Xavier Cantrell and Lawson. Vandeveer, Cantrell and Lawson were all-MWC picks by league coaches and Zarse and Bahler received honorable mention nods.
Academic all-MWC honorees included Anderson, Bahler, Corbin and Lawson.
Junior varsity award winners were Jonathan Pearson, Most Improved; Noah Dahlenburg, Most RBIs; Noah Pratt, Highest Batting Average; Connor Schultz, Sportsmanship Award; and Corbin, Pitching Award.