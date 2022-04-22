FRANCESVILLE — Tri-County broke a scoreless tie with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to eke out a 2-1 Midwest Conference victory over host West Central on April 21.
Xander Cantrell and J.P. Schamerhorn had RBI singles for the Cavaliers, who improve to 4-0 in MWC play. They are 5-1 overall.
Koby Bahler had a pair of hits, Korbin Lawson had a double and Tyler Vandeveer, Eric Zarse and had singles for the Cavs.
West Central closed the gap in the bottom of the seventh against TC starter Vandeveer, but Lawson got the game’s final two outs despite allowing a hit and a walk.
Vandeveer allowed a run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks over 6 1/3 innings. Trojans starter Josiah Rodriguez was nearly as effective, allowing two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in a complete-game effort.
Rodriguez also drove in a run on a fielder’s choice for his team’s lone run.
Seth Leman was 2 for 3 at the plate for West Central and Landon Gutwein, Carter Lewark and Austin Bolen had singles.