MONON – Traders Point Christian Academy’s Cooper Simmons-Little passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles eliminated North White, 35-14, in the opening round Oct. 22 of the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 1A Sectional 42 playoffs.
Simmons-Little completed 18 of 37 passes for 314 yards and scored his team’s first touchdown.
After North White quarterback Eli Quasebarth, who passed for 93 yards and ran for 94 more, scored the game’s initial touchdown on a 4-yard run in the opening quarter, Simmons-Little tied it with a 7-yard run of his own.
Later in the quarter, Simmons-Little completed a 26-yard score to Phillip Moran to give Traders Point Christian a 14-7 lead.
He made it 21-7 in the third quarter with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Sam Johnson, then up the advantage to 28-7 in the fourth with a 35-yard aerial to Moran.
Eli Underwood, who finished with 98 yards on 17 carries for the Eagles, scored his team’s final touchdown on a 27-yard run to help his team to a 35-7 advantage.
North White added the game’s final touchdown on CJ Hunt’s 2-yard run. He finished with 51 yards on eight carries.
Vikings’ workhorse Parker Smith was held to just five yards on eight totes.
Traders Point Christian outgained North White in total offense, 478-295, even though the Vikings held on to the ball a little more than 12 minutes longer than the Eagles, 30:02-17:58.
North White ends its season with a 4-4 overall record.