MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes won four of its five matches May 13 in a 4-1 girls tennis victory over Hoosier Conference rival Rensselaer.
TL’s Sydney McCall picked up a 7-5, 6-4 win over the Bombers’ Kelsey Rodibaugh at No. 1 singles, and Jaylee Marmolijo defeated Kaylei Lank, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 3 singles.
The Indians’ doubles teams swept Rensselaer. Hoosier Conference champs Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need downed the Bombers’ Sarah Kauffman and Karina Herrera, 6-0, 6-1, and Jacky Diaz and Jenna Pepple had an easy time with Faith Kruithof and Lola Chamness, 6-0, 6-3.
The junior varsity girls tennis team shutout Rensselaer, 5-0, and improved their record to 6-3 overall.
The varsity girls moved their record to 5-4 as they prepare for next week’s sectionals.