Waterfowl season is open and whether you are a veteran waterfowler or a newcomer, you have been looking forward to it all year long. With this in mind here are some things I hope will help when out after some of our most addicting animals to hunt.
Layout blinds:
If hunting crop fields and not bodies of water, using a layout blind is probably the best method for hunting waterfowl. These simple blinds are easy to carry and set up quickly in a field. You simply lie inside it and close the door over you. When the time to shoot comes, simply throw open the doors and take aim. Most layout blinds are equipped with see through mesh to conceal your face yet allow you vision through the blind. Layout blinds are also ideal when hunting the shoreline surrounding bodies of water if there is no natural cover such as cattails, etc. in which to hide. It is a good idea to brush them in a little bit with some sticks or cornstalks, but you do not need to cover them up. Waterfowl have a hard time seeing three dimensional objects.
If you don’t have a blind – no problem. Simply lie on the ground and cover yourself with a camouflage tarp or burlap. When doing this, be sure to wear a facemask and gloves. Wary waterfowl can spot any part of your body that is not concealed. When hunting without a blind, I prefer to dig out a flat area with a shovel first, then lay a black plastic sled on the ground for which to lie on.
Sit still:
Even when completely concealed, it is important to remain motionless when waterfowl are approaching your set-up. I have seen birds flare out of range simply because someone moved too much – even while completely camouflaged.
Choke up:
On early season birds that may be more eager to come to your calling efforts, a modified choke will work well in your shotgun. But, as hunting season progresses and the birds become more educated, consider going to a full choke to tighten your patterns and extend your shooting range for call and decoy shy birds.
Decoys:
Your decoy spread can make the difference between eating fresh duck or simply watching them flare out of range. Whether you are hunting grain fields or over water, if you are in a spot the birds have been frequenting consistently and want to be in, consider only throwing out a handful of decoys. Six to twelve well placed decoys are usually plenty now, as compared t the several dozen you may typically use in the late season. A mix of shells and full body decoys works well, but all of one or the other should also work fine.
Remember the wind:
For the most part, waterfowl will approach your set-up and attempt to land with the wind in their face. Remember this and set up with the wind at your back for the most shot opportunities.
Flag ‘em down:
In the case of geese, using a flag can help bring in distant birds. If you see birds that are too far to notice your decoys or calling, simply waving a black flag can easily catch their attention and sometimes turn them your way. If you don’t have a flag, waving your hat in the air will work just fine.
Shoot like you mean it:
Ducks and geese are tough birds. Therefore, shoot 3” or 3 ½” shells if you gun will chamber them. I like shot in size 2 when gunning for ducks and geese, but if I am primarily after geese only I may step it up to BB’s pr even T shot for the added knockdown power and range.
Keep in mind when hunting waterfowl that you must have a plug in your shotgun that makes it impossible to hold more than three shells in the gun total - one in the chamber and two in the magazine. In Addition to a regular hunting license you will also need both a state and federal migratory waterfowl stamp. A Harvest Information Program (HIP) number is also required. It is free and can be obtained online at DFW | IN.gov | HIP Registration - Customer Information or by calling toll free at 1-866-671-4499.