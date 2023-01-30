There are those people who crave this time of year, who wish for freezing temperatures and pathetic wind chills. They are not sort of whackos in search of a crazy adventure, well maybe they are. But more specifically they enjoy ice fishing.

With the absolutely ridiculous temperatures we have had the last few weeks, safe ice has been tough to find, but soon, hopefully, we will be able to be found on just about any pond, lake and reservoir. Even better, with it getting below freezing during the night, but with temps actually being bearable during the day, it will actually be comfortable to fish out on the ice.

Trending Food Videos