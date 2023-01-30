There are those people who crave this time of year, who wish for freezing temperatures and pathetic wind chills. They are not sort of whackos in search of a crazy adventure, well maybe they are. But more specifically they enjoy ice fishing.
With the absolutely ridiculous temperatures we have had the last few weeks, safe ice has been tough to find, but soon, hopefully, we will be able to be found on just about any pond, lake and reservoir. Even better, with it getting below freezing during the night, but with temps actually being bearable during the day, it will actually be comfortable to fish out on the ice.
If you haven’t tried ice fishing, as crazy as it sounds, you just might like it! For me, it offers a nice respite from the arduous, long deer seasons that have just ended. After those long, solitary months in the tree stand, it is refreshing to hit the ice with others and enjoy in some conversation and good natured ribbing. Sometimes the frozen surfaces of many waterways seem to turn into a party of sorts, with anglers enjoying their time on the ice together and sharing food, stories and laughs.
It’s funny really, you don’t usually see anglers tolerating each other fishing so closely together when on open water. But then, that is part of what makes ice fishing fun.
Although ice fishing can cost a bundle with all of the high-tech gadgetry available, it sure doesn’t have to. There is no need to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy a good day on the ice. With a few small ice rods, an auger, ice dipper, and a handful of tear drop jigs and jigging spoons, you can catch most species of fish that call central Indiana home.
If the ability to find fish on a blank looking frozen body of water has you concerned, fish finding units can be purchased. Although salty in price they can quickly narrow your search when looking for fish under a frozen lake. These units quickly inform you as to if there are any fish under the hole you just drilled, including the depth of water that the fish are holding at.
When it comes to ice fishing, nothing is more important than safety. Normally, a minimum of four inches of clear ice is considered safe for walking on. But remember, ice thickness can vary significantly from one area to another. Be sure to drill several test holes as you make your way to your fishing location. I also like using a spud bar to check the safety of the ice as I make my way out onto the lake.
Snow cover can actually insulate the ice, therefore creating dangerous conditions. It also adds a tremendous amount of weight on top of the ice. Waterfowl, algae and schools of fish can also weaken ice so always check for these things.
For these reasons, toting a life preserver and a set of spikes should always be called for.
So, if you aren’t ready to commit yourself to cabin fever for the winter – consider heading out to one of the nearby lakes or ponds to give ice fishing a try. Just remember to play it safe.