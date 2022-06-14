Ticks are not only pesky, they can be dangerous, and they seem to be out in droves this year. During turkey season, or really almost anytime we were doing anything outside, myself and those with me have had to pick several ticks off of ourselves. I am not sure if there are more ticks than there were years ago or not, but I do know that in recent years, I have had a lot more of them on me than I ever remember.
We all know the dangers of Lyme disease, which is carried by the smaller deer tick or black-legged tick, but the larger brown dog ticks can also be the bearers of other diseases as well. All ticks can spread diseases such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Babesiosis, among others. But besides all of this, ticks are just gross.
So, what can you do to help arm yourself against these nasty bloodsuckers? Not a lot, but there are some precautions you can take to lessen the problems these disgusting little creatures can create for you.
First off, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts whenever you are trekking through any areas that can harbor ticks. Ticks cling to weeds and wait for their prey to stroll by, then they attach themselves to any mammal that brushes against that weed. They can wait for months for the opportunity.
Once you are done frolicking in the back yard, garden or the woods, be sure to give yourself a once-over to look for any ticks that may be crawling around on your skin looking for a good spot to dig in. Also, ditch the clothes you were wearing in exchange for fresh ones in case any ticks are crawling around on your duds.
Taking a shower soon after you get home is another way of helping to prevent ticks from attaching themselves to your skin as it may wash them away before they have a chance to burrow themselves in. This is certainly no guarantee, though, as they may have already attached themselves.
What does not work is swimming. Taking a dip in a pool or lake is sometimes thought to drown ticks. Not true. They can survive under water for long periods of time.
There are over-the-counter tick repellants that you can spray on your clothes and allow to dry that also do a good job of keeping ticks at bay before they can even become a problem, but again, not guarantee.
If you do find that a tick has embedded itself into your flesh, you need to remove it immediately. The best way to do so is by using a pair of tweezers and gripping the tick as close to the head as possible and pulling straight back. Then thoroughly clean the area.
If you do begin to feel symptoms later on, such as joint pain, headaches, fatigue, etc., get in to see your Doctor. People often associate a red bullseye rash around the tick bite with an early sign of Lyme disease, which is very true, but the rash does not always appear in those infected with the disease.
Are ticks a reason to stay out of the outdoors? No (even though they do make you sometimes consider it,) and there is no real fool-proof way of ensuring that they don’t chomp on you, but being observant, proactive and regularly checking yourself for them is one way to reduce your risk of becoming a victim to a host of diseases that they can inflict upon you.