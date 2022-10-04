With the fall deer seasons fast approaching, someone asked me a question the other day. “If there is one thing you can’t live without in the tree stand, what is it?" My reply was simple and came swiftly from my lips; my safety harness. I think they were expecting me to ponder over which call I had to have or which cover scent or gadget was a must-have for me when hunting, but the truth is, although I can feel lost if I forget my binoculars or favorite call, if I forget my Hunter Safety System vest, I don’t get in the tree. And you shouldn’t either.

When I was younger, I got lucky hundreds of times, hanging and hunting from stands without wearing a fall restraint system. I had some close calls during those times I wasn’t wearing a fall restraint system, but it never seemed to bother much as I almost laughed them off. Not anymore. A fall while hanging a stand years ago changed all that.

