Joe Martino column sig

As we slowly made our way along the shoreline of a local lake recently, the youth angler in my boat asked how deep the water was so he knew which crankbait to tie on. When I told him we were in three to six feet of water, he excitedly replied, “Oh, okay, so I need a square-bill crankbait then.”

Jim Crowley poses with the smallie he caught using crankbait.

While I knew exactly what he meant, I also did not feel that he was exactly right. He was correct in that square-billed crankbaits and plugs usually are shallow running baits, reaching average depths of a few feet, but what he failed to consider was that there are a variety of rounded billed ones that are also designed for shallow water fishing as well.

