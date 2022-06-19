WOLCOTT — Several members of the Tri-County softball team were recognized at an awards program recently.
Seven varsity awards were presented, including Most RBIs (Ashley Ford), Highest Batting Average and Gold Glove (Bella Dominguez), Pitching Award (Emma Voors), Coaches Award (Hannah Alberts), Sportsmanship Award (Rory Stearns) and Cavalier Spirit Award (Katie Pinkerton).
Dominguez received a certificate for being named to the all-Midwest Conference softball team, while Kami Wilkerson earned honorable mention. All-Academic MWC players included Shelby Schambach, Ford and Voors.