MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes just endured one of its biggest tests of the season — three in a row, actually — and there’s another one on the way.
The Indians captured the Class 3A sectional championship March 6 with its 59-55 victory over Peru and earned a trip to this weekend’s regional tournament at South Bend Washington High School.
“It was a great experience for our kids and they came through in the clutch, without question,” Twin Lakes coach Kent Adams said.
Twin Lakes (21-4) will face a tall task in state-ranked South Bend St. Joseph (19-4) at 10 a.m. March 13 at South Bend Washington High School.
And they, literally, are tall.
The two teams squared off Dec. 29, 2020, at the LaPorte Tournament, with St. Joe shellacking Twin Lakes, 98-61.
“The first time we played them means very little,” St. Joe coach Mark Johnson said. “Both teams are different now than we were then. Twin Lakes is a very solid team and extremely well coached.”
TL had no answer for 6-foot-7 shooting guard/forward JR Konieczny, who scored 45 points and was a one-man dunking highlight reel. He’ll play for the University of Notre Dame, next fall, where he is expected to immediately step in and contribute for the Fighting Irish.
This season, Konieczny has averaged 29.7 points, nearly eight rebounds and more than two steals per game.
If that’s not enough, toss in seniors Jack Futa (6-5, 173 pounds), who’s averaging 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds, and Will Terry (6-5, 205 pounds), who’s hitting 10.8 points and 5.8 boards per contest.
“(St. Joe) is geared toward scoring a lot of points and running up and down the floor, getting quick and open 3s,” Adams said. “They like to score whenever they can. If we can make them play defense and make them take it out of bounds, that’s going to slow things down.”
Twin Lakes will have 6-2 senior forward Noah Johnston (15.6 ppg, , 5.6 rpg), 5-10 senior Clayton Bridwell (14.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg), and 5-10 senior Kahari Jackson (9.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg) trying to vault TL past St. Joe.
While Twin Lakes may be short on height — Johnston and Caden Harker are the tallest at 6-2 — they make up for it in other ways — especially speed.
“We try to utilize our ball-handling and our shooting and quickness to negate that,” Adams said. “It means we’re going to have to play up and down the court a lot.”
Twin Lakes possesses plenty of quickness which Adams hopes will come into play against the much taller St. Joe squad.
“That is, if we can use (our quickness) properly,” he said, “and stay in good spacing and good positions on the court. We will have to move the ball without turning it over.”
Adams said ball control will be a major factor.
“They like to press and get on you from the very start,” he said. “We have to overcome that storm in the beginning to have a chance later on.”
At this stage of the season, neither team plans change what has enabled them to get this far in the postseason.
“We’ve played a variety of teams in our regular schedule. Some teams are a little smaller than us and quicker. We had to adapt, not necessarily change, how we play,” Johnson said. “The same will be our game plan vs. Twin Lakes.”
Johnson added that both teams have skill sets that will be an advantage against their opponent, just as both teams will have weaknesses.
“That’s what makes the tournament great,” he said.
Adams said Twin Lakes must control the tempo of the game with its defense and offense.
“We have to hit shots,” he said. “That will be critical.”
Twin Lakes is currently riding its third six-game win streak of the season, while St. Joe is on a seven-game win skein — its longest of the 2020-21 campaign.