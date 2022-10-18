Calling can be effective at any given point in the deer seasons, but predominantly so during the pre-rut. Some hunters are bit shy when it comes to calling deer - I am not one of them. In fact, looking back, the majority of the mature bucks that I have been fortunate enough to lure into range, I did so with the aid of a call.

Just like any other animal, deer can become call-shy if called to repeatedly or you get busted calling one in, but for the most part, if you follow sound logic, you should probably be relying on your calls a bit more than you are.

Making noise

This giant 9-pointer was drawn to the author's stand location shortly after a rattling sequence. The buck even broke away from a group of does to come check out the mock fight!

