There is a big question in the archery world when it comes to whether or not it is important for an archer to shoot with their dominant eye. In other words, if someone is right-handed, for instance, yet left eye dominant, should that individual shoot a bow left-handed? While the question continuously stirs up debate, the answer is not always so cut and dry. Being right-handed myself, and left-eye dominant, I have been in the middle of this topic my whole life, and it has always been in the back of mind to some degree.

I learned how to shoot a bow right-handed, because after all, I was right-handed. That is just how it was when I was a kid. Either that or you got a hand-me-down bow from a relative and depending on whether or not they were right or left-handed depended on how you learned to shoot.

Tags

Trending Food Videos