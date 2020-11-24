DELPHI — Undefeated.
North White’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 53-47 win at Delphi on Monday, while its girls counterpart remained unblemished (5-0) after a 45-29 victory against the Oracles.
In the nightcap, Hunter Pogue scored 21 and Bentley Buschman netted 17 as the Vikings scored 34 second-half points to earn the comeback win.
Pogue sank nine of 10 free throws in the final stanza and added a 2-pointer for 11 points. Buschman chipped in five in the fourth.
Seniors Brayden Buschman and Dominick Hernandez added four points apiece.
Earlier in the day, Bryan Heimlich’s team found separation by sinking 50 percent (5 for 10) from beyond the 3-point line. North White shot 33 percent from the field in total and 57 percent from the free-throw line (12 for 21).
Abigale Spry (4 for 4) and Kinsey Westerhouse (4 for 6) combined to hit eight free throws. Beyond the arc, Olivia Allen (3 for 4) and Lauren Annis (2 for 4) starred.
Allen scored 17 to lead the Vikings; she added six rebounds, five assists a steal and a block to her day’s total. Annis scored nine points.
Westerhouse added a block and five rebounds, as did Tessa Robertson. Spry and Hannah Cosgray each had four steals. Robertson and Westerhouse each chipped in four points.
Caston 50, Frontier girls 36
Emma Blissett scored 14 for the Falcons (1-4), which trailed by only six at halftime (20-14) and after three quarters (35-29) on Monday in Rochester.