This is the worst time of the best time of year for me. On one hand, I am pumped for the upcoming fall hunting seasons and eager to get back in the woods and spend some time in a tree stand. On the flip side of that, however, is that I have to hang and move tree stands, trim shooting lanes and all of the other required tasks that come with hoping to fill an archery tag in the coming months.

While I love the hunting part of it, the menial, laborious part of it I could really do without. Besides the fact that it just isn’t fun doing this stuff. The usually hot, humid weather and torrent of biting and stinging bugs and insects and variety of plants that cause burning, itching, blistering and bleeding make me postpone this required grunt work until the last possible minute.

