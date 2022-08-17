This is the worst time of the best time of year for me. On one hand, I am pumped for the upcoming fall hunting seasons and eager to get back in the woods and spend some time in a tree stand. On the flip side of that, however, is that I have to hang and move tree stands, trim shooting lanes and all of the other required tasks that come with hoping to fill an archery tag in the coming months.
While I love the hunting part of it, the menial, laborious part of it I could really do without. Besides the fact that it just isn’t fun doing this stuff. The usually hot, humid weather and torrent of biting and stinging bugs and insects and variety of plants that cause burning, itching, blistering and bleeding make me postpone this required grunt work until the last possible minute.
But postpone it or not, the work still has to be done. I finally made myself get out the past couple of weekends to tackle these pesky tasks. My 16-year-old son, Nick, usually joins me if he isn’t working – not always by his choice. Hey, if I cannot get out of it, neither can he. Plus, he is old enough now to start being more fully immersed in the total aspect of deer hunting.
From hanging stands to scouting, and everything in between, it is serving him well to be more involved and to see just exactly what all goes into it. Now that Nicholas is old enough to help out, it makes it easier, and having him around for company makes it even better.
Safety tips to keep in mind when preparing your stands for the upcoming season include:
Be sure to check all nuts and bolts on all your stands to make sure they are tight and secure.
Check all straps on stands, climbing sticks, etc.to make sure they are not weathered and are safe to use. If they are not, replace them.
Wear a fall restraint system when you are hanging stands or up in them trimming, etc.
Other things to think about when doing your summer chores leading up to the opener include:
Wear rubber boots while doing your trimming/scouting. Just because season is not in yet does not mean you want to alert deer to your presence.
On that note, hanging stands is noisy work, but try to remain as quiet as you can, especially on the way in and out of your hunting area. Do your best not to let the deer know that hunting season is approaching.
Look for the best ways in which to access your stands so that you are prepared when opening day arrives.
Like my buddy, my son and I talked about on the drive the other night, we spend countless hours all year long preparing for an opportunity that we hope will come, and if it does, only lasts a few seconds. But like we agreed, if we did not spend the time preparing, the odds of that opportunity occurring diminish exponentially. And while the opportunity itself may be fleeting, the results of the opportunity can last a lifetime.