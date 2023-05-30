Despite the unseasonably cooler weather we have had up to this point this spring, summer is here. This point hit home a couple of weeks ago as I noticed the familiar honey-combed formation of a few bluegill beds just starting to take shape at an area pond. Last week I noticed a lot more beds in this pond, with noticeable spawning activity taking place. This can only mean one thing to me: that spring is giving way to summer and it’s time for bluegills!

The males are the first ones to make their way into the shallow water from their deep winter haunts in order to prepare the nests in which the females will lay their eggs. This usually happens when the water temperature reaches approximately sixty degrees Fahrenheit – with the actual spawning period taking place after the water warms up to around 65. Using their tails, they fan out circular shaped beds in the bottom of the body of water. After this the females will then move up and lay their eggs in these beds. The females will move off to a little deeper water while the males stay and guard the nests, protecting the eggs from any would-be predators.

