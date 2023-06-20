With all of the summer activities out there to keep our children busy, I feel that is important to remember to always make time to take your children fishing this summer before it is too late. Between summer camps, sports and vacations, it can be tough to do, but taking the time to take your children, or any children for that matter, fishing can have a positive impact on them for life.

Through some of the seminars and speaking engagements that I have done, one thing I notice every time is that all children have the desire to go fishing – yet few have ever had the opportunity. When our son was younger and we would take him fishing, we would often invite a friend or two of his to come along, and it was surprising to see that many of his friends and classmates have never been fishing before their inaugural trip with us. If his friends’ parents were interested, we would also ask them to join us if they wish, because in some cases they had never been fishing before either, or at least not in many years. Having the opportunity to be with anyone, let alone a child, when they catch their first fish is a reward you will not soon forget.