Since the deer seasons are over and the ice isn’t thick enough to fish, my son Nick and I quickly turn our focus to rabbit and coyote hunting. Regarding coyotes, a hunt a couple of years ago, comes to mind as I head into this season. On that hunt, I learned another nifty trick to stow away in my predator hunting bag of tricks and I am going to share it with you now.
After dropping the tailgate and releasing the hounds to scent the nearby woodlot for coyotes, my son Nicholas, a buddy, and I then made our way into the woodlot in the hopes that the dogs would flush a coyote out to the others in our group that were posted in strategic locations to hopefully intercept one if we did.
Almost instantly the dogs opened so we got ready and kept our eyes peeled for the song-dog to appear.
It was not long before we noticed two coyotes bail out of the wood lot with the dogs on their heels. They headed across the field for the next patch of timber, but before they got there, they turned and began heading right back to the spot where they were jumped.
We were ready. We knelt down as we watched them closing the distance. One of the coyotes broke away and headed to a fencerow that ran perpendicular to the wood lot, but the other stayed on course and made a bee-line right for us.
One of the dogs stayed with this coyote and in a matter of seconds, the coyote was a mere ten yards in front of us. The problem was, so was the dog. Nicholas did not even raise his gun. The dog and the coyote scrapped a little bit and were simply too close together. Shooting the coyote meant risking also hitting the dog.
The coyote then spotted or smelled us and made a hasty retreat with the dog in tow.
They headed for the north road. We had other hunters posted on the fencerow so we waited for the action. We quickly ran across the section of open field to the fencerow, on the opposite end of the others.
Shortly after we got there and got set up, the coyote again doubled back and was once again heading our way. He angled across the field towards the wood lot again, but this time as he got into shotgun range, the dog was well behind him.
What we quickly realized was that the tactic of doubling back, much like a rabbit does when being pushed by a beagle, could have easily been that coyote’s saving grace. The fact that we stayed put in the general area of where we first jumped him though ended up being his demise.
It is common knowledge that rabbits will do this very same thing when a beagle is on their tail, but I would not have been so quick to expect the same thing out of a coyote.
That was not the only coyote that we took last weekend like that either. Before we put a wrap on the weekend, we had taken a couple of them that did the same thing.
Not all coyotes will circle back like that. In fact, it may pretty rare that they do. We have trailed several for miles on other hunts, but the fact that we have also taken some that have done this tells me that there certainly is something to it.