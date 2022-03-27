PHILADELPHIA — The celebration was nearing its end March 25 as St. Peter's cleared the court at the Wells Fargo Center following its stunning 67-64 win over Purdue in the Sweet 16.
St. Peter's became the first 15th seed to ever reach the Elite Eight and the Peacocks — who played their home opener in Jersey City this season in front of 434 fans — made a sold-out South Philly arena feel like North Jersey.
But before they returned to the locker room, there was another moment to savor and another roar to hear for Clarence Rupert, the North Philadelphia freshman who emboldened St. Peter's to not give an inch to a bigger and stronger opponent.
Rupert turned back to the crowd — many of which were his family and friends — and raised his hands as the fans cheered once more.
The night belonged to St. Peter's, the small commuter school in the shadows of Manhattan that has become one of the tournament's all-time Cinderellas. They'll play North Carolina on Sunday after the eighth-seeded Tar Heels held off No. 4 UCLA, 73-66.
They knocked off Kentucky in the first round and bounced Murray State to reach the Sweet 16. But their story seemed to be finished before Friday night as the undersized Peacocks surely wouldn't be able to handle Purdue, a team featuring a 7-foot-4 center and pegged by many for a deep tournament run.
But St. Peter's — from Rupert swatting the ball away from the towering Zach Edey on the opening possession to Daryl Banks hitting a jumper to take a two-point lead with two minutes left — refused to be denied.
The St. Peter's student population (roughly 3,000) is about equal to the capacity of its on-campus arena, which has 11,000 fewer seats than Purdue's home gym. The Peacocks had to stop their basketball program in December for 27 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak — the longest pause among tournament teams — and were 3-6 when their season resumed Jan. 14.
None of that mattered March 25 as they won their 10th straight game, the longest active winning streak in the nation, and the story of their March continues to be written.
Banks led St. Peter's with 14 points, none of which was bigger than the driving layup he made to take a two-point lead with 2:17 left. Rupert scored 11 points, all of which came in the first half. Edert, the mustachioed reserve guard who has become the face of the Peacocks, put the upset in reach with his two free throws.
"Our whole team, we handled the pressure at the end, took care of the ball, did what we had to do, got fouled, made our free throws," Edert said. "But in regard to the very end, it's amazing. I love moments like that. I work hard to get into moments like that and to execute what I have to do, and we did it together as a team."
Purdue, which held a 33-29 halftime lead, seemed ready to pull away at several points in the second half, but the Peacocks had an answer each time. Lee knocked down a three to tie the game at 45 with 9:13 left. Edert hit three foul shots five minutes later to get within one. And Banks tied the game at 57 with 3:17 left on a crafty turn-around jumper after spinning through the lane.
St. Peter's, a hard-nosed team from a hardscrabble town, would not go away without a fight. The Wells Fargo Center sounded like Jersey City as even the UCLA and North Carolina fans — awaiting their teams' nightcap — were roaring for the underdogs.
The magic seemed to be running thin when Purdue took a four-point lead with 5:18 left on a basket by Trevion Williams. The powerful forward scored just two points in the first half before scoring 14 in the second half. St. Peter's withstood a lot, but Williams' blow seemed too much for their chin to hold.
"Coach always preaches to us it's a game of runs," Banks said. "So we understood that coming into it, that they were going to make their runs. We were going to make our runs. But we sustained their runs for as much as possible and we made our runs greater, and we just came back."
The coach was right. The Peacocks had one last run left in them. And that's all they needed. They scored nine of the game's next 11 points and held Williams to just two free throws the rest of the way.
"We've been in those type of predicaments before and we just tried to focus on the task at hand," Matthew Lee said. "We knew the game was coming down to free throws and rebounds and we just tried to do our best to do that."
St. Peter's dug deep to answer again. Soon, Rupert would raise his hands for one last roar to carry him off the court. But first Purdue had one more chance. Jaden Ivey's three-pointer bounced off the rim, the buzzer sounded, and the arena rocked.
The Boilermakers were hampered by 15 turnovers, resulting in 11 Saint Peter's points.
Trevion Williams scored 16 points with eight rebounds and two assists. He finished his career with 1,410 points (26th in school history), 905 rebounds (fourth in school history) and 238 assists. Williams is the only player in school history with at least 1,400 points, 900 rebounds and 200 assists.
Sasha Stefanovic had 11 points with four rebounds, making 3-of-7 from long distance. Stefanovic ends his career with 980 points, 270 rebounds and 242 assists. Stefanovic made 226 career 3-pointers (seventh all-time) and 87 on the season (ninth in school history).
Eric Hunter Jr. finished his career with 842 career points, 283 rebounds and 261 assists.
Jaden Ivey scored nine points with eight rebounds and two assists. Ivey ends his season with 624 points, 176 rebounds and 110 assists, making him one of three players in school history with 600 points, 175 rebounds and 100 assists (E'Twaun Moore, Caleb Swanigan).
Purdue's season ended with a 29-8 overall record.