CHALMERS — Perfection, or near perfection and a little luck.
This is the formula to beat Midwest Conference powerhouse South Newton.
North White played well in spurts Saturday night during the Frontier Sectional championship match. However, Vikings head coach Teresa Mcntire and her club knows “good in spurts” isn’t good enough to top the Rebels.
South Newton won its second consecutive sectional championship against North White on Saturday, besting the Vikings, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20. The Rebels (21-10) also beat North White (17-10) in four sets last season in Wolcott.
“They’re a good team, and we had to play 100 percent and play the best we could play,” McIntire said. “They’re the better team, and we hung in there for a little while. That’s how it goes.”
Added senior outside hitter/setter Kinsey Westerhouse,“We went out and played as well as we could.”
The Vikings went on a five-point run early in the first set to push ahead. A pair of Rebels errors knotted the set 4-all, then Lynzi Heimlich sandwiched a kill and block around a Caitlyn Conn ace for a 7-4 lead.
It lasted all of a few minutes, as South Newton reeled off six consecutive points. Taylor VanWinkle later put down a pair of kills to pull the Vikings within 12-10, but the Rebels went on another run courtesy of three miscues, two Abbey Carroll aces and kills from Lexi Cripe and Lexi Conradi.
North White never got closer than seven points the rest of the set.
A Heimlich block deadlocked the second set at 11-all, but South Newton put four points up before the Vikings cracked the board again. At 16-14, the Rebels put together another five-point run to take control for good.
The Vikings staved off set point for three points, but got no closer.
It was 10-1, South Newton, in the third before North White began to fight back. Heimlich collected three kills amidst a six-point run, and added two more and an ace as the Vikings later closed within 13-12.
That was the extent of the comeback as South Newton attained consecutive aces from Alexxys Standish among a four-point spurt for a 17-12 edge. The Rebels scored six of the next eight points to hold a 23-14 edge before North White put together its last run.
Westerhouse’s final career ace was among a half-dozen points in small run that helped stave off elimination, but Samantha Warren ended the match with her 17th kill.
“We played as well as we could have. We all gave 100 percent, as Mac always tells us to,” senior defensive specialist Ashley Williams said. “We had to pass well. Passing is our biggest thing against them, and that’s what we talked about mostly.”
North White’s passing was as the rest of its game - great in certain instances, good in others, and bad in some. The Vikings gave away 10 points via hitting and service errors and also saw Warren lead a Rebels offense that pounded 44 kills.
South Newton scored 16 aces to offset 10 service errors.
“Normally they miss some serves, but I thought they served well tonight for the most part,” McIntire said. “Give Laura (Robbins) credit; she’s built a program and I’m really proud of her, what she’s done.”
Cripe added 13 kills and four aces while Conradi added nine kills and a block. Lea Conrad added four aces, while Carroll registered three.
“We have one girl playing club; they have a lot,” McIntire said. “That makes a difference. I’m a true believer that kids need to be in multiple sports and not focus on one sport. We do what we can do.”
Heimlich collected 14 kills, nine blocks, four assists and an ace for North White. Westerhouse garnered nine assists, four digs, three aces, two kills and one block in her final match. Williams picked up three digs and an assist in her final match.
“Last year, we played one of our best sets against them in the championship,” Westerhouse said. “We tried to do that again; we knew we’d have to play incredibly well to beat them. We played well, but not enough to get it done.”