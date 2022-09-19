The South Newton Rebels Football team took to their home field on Sept. 16 to take on the Tri-County Cavaliers for homecoming. The Rebels were able to come away with a major victory over the Cavaliers with a score of 36-6.
South Newton would receive to start the game, picking up the ball at the 25-yard line. Quarterback Evyn Krug was able to place his team into scoring position after an 18-yard run up the middle landed the Rebels at the 44-yard line. From there, a 56-yard pass from Krug to Junior Sean Mukasa would put the Rebels on the board with about 10:30 left in the first quarter of play. The two-point conversion was no good, however, making the score 6-0 with Tri-County set to receive.
The Rebels were able to hold off the Cavaliers during their first possession of play, forcing them to punt the ball.
South Newton was able to score yet again before the first quarter of play would end, with a touchdown by running back Korbin Cruz. After another failed two-point-conversion attempt, the score was then 12-0 moving into the second quarter of play.
The Rebels managed to score another three times before the end of the first half. A combination of two successful touchdown passes from Krug to wide receiver Chayse Stillabower, as well as yet another TD from Cruz gave the Rebels an astounding 30-0 lead moving into the second half of the game.
Although the second half of the game was less eventful than the first, the Rebels were still able to land another six points on the board after a 20-yard pass from Krug found the arms of Stillabower, making the score 36-0.
Tri-County would remain scoreless against the Rebels up until about the 5-second mark in the final quarter giving us a final score of 36-6.
South Newton head coach, Bradley Bevis, liked what he saw on the field from his team against the Cavaliers.
"Tonight we came out and did a lot of good things," Bevis said. "The first half we played really good defense and were able to kind of shut them down."
The Rebels are set to take on the West Central Trojans next week, which Bevis says is a big game for his team.
"West Central is 3-0 in the conference, and we are 2-0. So, the winner of that is going to have the driver's seat for the conference and that is one of our goals. So, next week we will just have to get after them and take care of business."
After the win against Tri-County, the Rebels are now 4-1 on the season.