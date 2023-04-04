Helping a friend

Joe Martino's son Nicholas (left) helped call in this bird for Brayden Gleitz last spring.

When it comes to hunting, sometimes it’s nice to be in the woods alone to enjoy the peace and solitude, but if tagging a bragging-sized longbeard is your goal, sometimes having a partner can play to your advantage.

Mature gobblers are notorious for hanging up just outside of shooting range, often making a seemingly sure thing quickly fade into a memory.

