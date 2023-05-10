FLORA — On the road and facing top tier talent in Carroll, North White’s varsity softball team got all they could handle as they were outlasted by the Cougars, 11-1.
For head coach Mike Brown, his young team is slowly coming into its own and is just an inning away from putting together a winning formula.
“Those first four innings, we played some of the best ball we’ve played all year,” Brown said. “We always seem to have that one bad inning, that one we’re they got five on us.”
Carroll went up three runs early on in the first inning as North White struggled to settle into a groove, striking out three consecutive times on their following at bat.
However, the Vikings cut into the deficit with a pop fly to center by Melanie Crawford.
Crawford finished the game as the only run batted in for North White as they were held to just four hits all night.
Despite the loss, Brown believes that their pitching unit has taken steps towards improvement.
“I think our pitching (has really gotten better). She’s a sophomore (Kaylyn Applegate) and our other pitcher is a freshman (Raelynn Anliker). If we wouldn’t make the errors and passed balls and all that stuff, we’d probably have at least two or three more victories, I really do. … I say if we can get those errors into single digits, we’re gonna win some more ball games,” he said.
While adding that as their regular season rolls on, they must continue to polish up their fielding.
“Fielding, very much so. … I told these girls. We’ve got to do the fielding better because we’re seeing some of the best pitching here that we’ve seen in these final games,” Brown said.
Applegate finished the game against Carroll with 11 strikeouts.
The Cougars went on to score five runs in the fifth inning as they broke the game open for the eventual win.
Sitting at 2-12 and 1-4 in the Midwest Conference, North White has registered their two wins against South Newton and Culver in games where the Vikings bats have come alive.
In wins this season, North White averaged 9 runs a game while struggling in losses after tallying eight games where they’ve managed to score two runs or less.
Offensively, they’ve been led by Crawford who has a team high batting average of .395 followed by .341 from Applegate.
On the mound, Applegate leads their pitching rotation with 83 strikeouts this season in 11 games pitched.