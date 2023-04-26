In a Hoosier Conference game that stayed close through four innings, Twin Lake’s varsity softball team couldn’t hold off the offensive prowess of Benton Central in the end as the Bison put together a five-run inning in the fifth to put away the Indians on the road, 7-0.
Twin Lakes dropped to seventh place in the HC while falling to 2-9 overall.
The Indians, who are in the midst of a season of learning and building with their young roster, are learning lessons in terms of their approach at the plate amongst other things said head coach Kaitlyn Reiff.
“When you look at just doing the little things and adjusting, I think with where we’re at as a program, we’re going to give up a little bit of runs,” Reiff said. “It’s okay, we’re young but we don’t necessarily have that consistency and I think that’s a result of being young and making adjustments at the plate.”
“Some of us did make adjustments, McKenna Downham had a really nice double there but the rest of us one through nine we just don’t make consistent adjustments in terms of at bat approach.”
Twin Lakes rosters eight freshmen and four sophomores on their varsity team.
Defensively, the Indians hold firm throughout the first two innings before allowing a solo run by BC off of a line drive to left field.
The floodgates opened up in the bottom of the fifth when the opposition scored runs in two of their next three at bats as five runs put the game nearly out of reach for Twin Lakes.
The Indians were outhit 9-3 in their conference loss while McKenna Wilson struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched.
For Reiff, her group of 26 is one that has potential, marking only good things to come for Twin Lakes softball.
“I think that’s one thing we keep trying to rebound in the middle of a rebuild to focus on the positives. … We’re starting to see little glimmers of that potential and that’s what we keep trying to pump them full of. The potential is there, it’s just a matter of them tapping into it,” she said.
With back to back wins at home against Rensselaer, the Indians are led by Kaitlyn Whitaker in the batting order with a team high average of .440 and eight runs batted in.
McKenna Wilson has continued to star on the bump with nearly 60 strikeouts in 10 pitching appearances while freshmen Myley Spriggs and Maddy Hook have also seen time on the mound.
The Indians play their next five games on the road before hosting the Twin Lakes Tourney on May 5 with their tourney opening bout against Pioneer.