Twin Lake’s varsity softball team returns experience, athleticism as well as plenty of burgeoning talent in a roster that can go deep during their 2023 season.
That athleticism is one of many areas that head coach Kaitlyn Reiff is excited to see from her team this season as the Indians look to improve upon an 8-14 record from the 2022 season.
“I think that they having that experience,” Reiff said. “This group knows where we were last year and what we were able to accomplish with what little we had in terms of depth. To see the depth, that’s one thing I’m excited about. We’ve got athleticism across the board this year. … I know for me personally, I’m just excited to see how hungry they are to learn the game.”
With two seniors on the roster in McKenna Wilson and Makenna Downham, the Indians will look to the bulk of their youthfulness on the roster to provide them a boost as they tout just three juniors, four sophomores and eight freshmen.
The return of McKenna Wilson provides them with a boost in the circle as she looks to build off of her junior season in which she pitched a 3.57 earned run average while striking out 172 batters in over 130 innings pitched.
The combination of Wilson’s return and the hunger from the Indians has Reiff sure that they will make great strides throughout.
“Having McKenna coming back as a senior pitcher, that’s going to be huge. … I think overall the one thing that I tell people is I can’t guarantee where we’re going to be strong. I know we’re going to be strong in the circle and but we’re going to work hard and we’re going to do the little things and they’re going to fundamentally know the game,” she said.
Offensively, Kaitlyn Whitaker returns as the leader in batting average from last year after hitting .388 along with 26 hits and 23 runs batted in.
Cydney Wert and Makenna Downham also look to serve as weapons in the batter’s box for Twin Lakes as well.
Going into last season, Reiff was operating as the Indian’s varsity head coach for her first year and going into year two, can see the improvement from a season ago translating into this current season.
“It didn’t take very long to see that they were bought in. It didn’t take very long to see they were willing to do whatever we threw their way so I definitely saw that last year. … It’s a lot easier now from a standpoint of we have a lot more brains working together in terms of capacity so it’s been great to see them build team chemistry that they have with more kids,” Reiff said.
Twin Lakes will be on the road on April 4 against Carroll before hosting Lafayette Central Catholic on April 12 in a Hoosier Conference showdown.