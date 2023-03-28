On the road and in their season opener, Twin Lake’s varsity softball team showed a preview of good things to come as their bats came alive early on but ultimately fell in the end to Clinton Central, 10-6.
For head coach Kaitlyn Reiff and co. the process of growth will be a season long one as her youthful roster grows into their new roles.
“I think a little bit of it is just a little confidence at the plate,” Reiff said. “We’re a young team, some of our freshmen, they get in there and they're putting a lot of pressure on themselves and I told them they’ve got big shoes to fill so they’re honestly just overprocessing.”
“A little bit of that is reflected on me kind of the expectations that I have so for me, kind of going back and adjusting for them, reminding them it’s just a game. Game day is where we just go out and play the game.”
The Indians drew first blood early on with two scores at the top of the first thanks in part to Makenna Downham being walked with the bases loaded followed by Aubrielle Sherrick finding home plate after a wild pitch by the Bulldogs.
Central quickly responded with three runs in the bottom of the first as they took a one run lead into the second.
Kaitlyn Whitaker led the team with two hits and three runs batted in while Myley Spriggs (8 Ks) and McKenna Wilson combined for 10 strikeouts.
Moving forward, it will be all about continuing to build up the five freshmen who saw time on the field against Clinton Central.
“You look at that, a 10-6 game, we score six runs out the gate. I think our freshmen, as much as they’re failing, I am trying to remind them that we’re failing in the right direction and getting that to help them with their confidence is going to be crucial,” she said.
A bunt from Downham in the second kept the Indian’s bats alive while Whitaker drove a pitch to left field for two scores.
Coming away from game one, Reiff was happy with what she saw from Spriggs who pitched her first varsity outing.
“I’m happy with our pitching,” Reiff said. “I think Myley (Spriggs) came in, our freshman pitcher when she came in she worked through some pretty tough holes that we got into and I think that she showed a lot of maturity just staying in there, grinding through it so I was happy with her and just resiliency. We could have laid down, rolled over but we came back and we stayed right in it.”
A lone score in the fourth was the last bit of offensive life that Twin Lakes had as they gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for what ultimately was their first loss of the season.
Twin Lakes will continue their extended play on the road on April 4 when they travel to Carroll before playing four more contests away from home.
The Indians will host their home opener on April 12 against Lafayette Central Catholic.