For Twin Lake’s varsity softball team, the trajectory of their program continues to ascend after they took a roster comprised of eight freshmen and four sophomores to the championship game of sectional 18 where they fell to No. 4 in Class 3A Western with a 10-0 final.

With sectionals behind them, Twin Lakes head coach Kaitlyn Reiff stated that the strong postseason that they put together will pay dividends in the future.