For Twin Lake’s varsity softball team, the trajectory of their program continues to ascend after they took a roster comprised of eight freshmen and four sophomores to the championship game of sectional 18 where they fell to No. 4 in Class 3A Western with a 10-0 final.
With sectionals behind them, Twin Lakes head coach Kaitlyn Reiff stated that the strong postseason that they put together will pay dividends in the future.
“All day with the kids on Wednesday, I told them, ‘The fact that we’re here, we don’t need to be satisfied but the fact that we’re playing in this game is going to serve monumental pillars moving forward,” Reiff said.
While adding that their championship appearance against a top caliber team provided them with the confidence that they belong.
“I just think that having them see what they did, even during that game, the fact that we were there gave us so much hope as a team. It gave those kids the confidence like, ‘Hey, even though we didn’t have a great season, here we are in the postseason making some waves.”
En route to their title matchup with the Panthers, the Indians edged out North Montgomery in their sectional opener thanks in part to a fly ball to left field hit by Aubrielle Sherrick in the sixth inning and lifting them with the 3-2 victory.
In the semi finals, it was all Twin Lakes all game long as they routed Frankfort, 13-1, in a 10 run rule matchup where they scored in every inning but one.
Kaitlyn Whitaker led the team with three runs batted in followed by two each from Myley Spriggs, McKenna Wilson and Cydney Wert.
The season as a whole showed Reiff that the group she was working with was dedicated to their craft regardless of the season’s circumstances.
“I could not be any more proud of each and every one of them. … I’m so proud of their ability to be persistent in their growth as athletes and softball players and not let the actual record and circumstances derail them from being better kids and athletes,” she said.
That group is here to stay too as Reiff returns all but two players from her current roster next season including her leading hitter in Whitaker.
Makenna Downham and McKenna Wilson graduate as the lone seniors of the 2023 roster while the aforementioned Wilson leaves the team as the Indian’s leader from the mound with an earned run average of 3.84.
However, Maddy Hook and Myley Spriggs combined for a dozen appearances on the mound this season as they will look to see more reps next year when Twin Lakes will have their eyes set on improving off of this year’s 8-20 record.
But, as Reiff moves into her third season as Twin Lake’s head coach, she believes that these first two seasons have provided her team with the makeup to start putting teams on notice come next year.
“I think the more reps we can get on scrimmage days and open fields, that’s going to give our kids a lot more confidence and that’s going to boost their mentality even more,” Reiff said. “Knowing that I’ve got 7 of my 9 starters coming back and a group of freshmen, I think we have the experience and mentality that we can do this now.”
“I think that next year is a year where can start to play with more of a chip on our shoulder. We can play a little more experienced softball and start to see the buy in consistently.”