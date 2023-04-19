Tri-County’s varsity softball team traveled to Rossville on Thursday where an early lead wasn’t enough to hold off a talented Hornets squad that ultimately put the Cavs away, 6-1.
The loss against the Hornets marked their first in a young season after Tri-County came off of an 8-3 victory over Covington two days prior.
For Cavs head coach Michael Luck, his squad came out with the right mentality but miscues midway through the game ultimately doomed them.
“I thought we came out with good enthusiasm and ready to play,” Luck said. “They had some good energy and had that one bad inning where we had a couple of errors, couple of hits and it kind of deflated us a little bit. … It’s something we have to work on as a young team, handling that adversity and just keep fighting that entire time.”
Their lone run came in the top of the first when Bella Dominguez hit a fly ball to center field, driving in Grace Luck for the score.
Two innings later and Rossville regained the momentum with a grounder to short for two scores followed by two more runs driven in on the following at bat.
Maddi Nevitt and Grace Luck shared pitching duties in the loss to Rossville where they threw a combined six strikeouts.
Tri-County was outhit by Rossville seven to one.
Win or loss, Luck is confident that his team will continue to push the envelope in terms of improvement.
“The girls we have are fighters. They want to get better. Their main goal was to just get better from last year. We have two seniors on this team and a junior who have won three games in the last couple of years so they’re hungry to get better and improve,” he said.
“Our younger girls that are coming up, they’re coming in, trying to find a spot and giving it their all.”
Grace Luck, Emma Voors and Emma Grimes all registered runs batted in in the Cavalier’s first win of the season against Covington on Monday.
The underclassmen of Tri-County’s team have provided the Cavaliers a boost early on this season said Luck.
“We have two freshmen that will start most games. They both have played high level travel ball. They’re used to playing some quality teams. They can handle that well and it’s keeping us in a lot of games,” Luck said.
While adding that there is room for improvement involving his team’s outfield.
“The one thing we need to work on is our outfield and we knew that was going to be a potential issue and that we need to just develop over time and that’s just what we’re using these four or five games for is just to see where do the pieces fit for this team?”
Tri-County travels to Benton Central on Saturday in a doubleheader against the Bison and Delphi.