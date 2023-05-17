MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes varsity softball went 1-2 in the Twin Lakes Invitational after taking down Pioneer, 8-2, in the opening round of tournament play before falling in consecutive contests to No. 2 in Class A Rossville along with a loss to Bremen.
Indians head coach Kaitlyn Reiff went away from their loss to the top ranked Hornets with a positive outlook after seeing her team compete for a full game.
“I think the big thing, when you look at from where we were at the beginning of the season to now, no matter what the score was playing a team like Rossville in seven innings is a huge morale booster for us,” Reiff said. “I think when you look at just some of the little things, let the ball slip by, just some little things we gotta clean up but we’re making more productive mistakes.”
Against Pioneer, the Indians jumped out to an early three run lead after a line drive from McKenna Wilson and a sac fly from Aubrielle Sherrick drove in runs at the start of the contest.
An inning later and Kaitlyn Whitaker continued to bury the Panthers with a two run shot to center field as the Indians took the six run victory into the following day of tourney play.
Whitaker led the team with two runs batted in (RBI) while McKenna Wilson struck out eight batters on the mound.
Their following matchups against the Hornets and Bremen were ones with less offensive firepower by way of Twin Lakes but losses aside, they played the Hornets close until the third when the opposition broke the game open with a four run inning.
Rossville outhit Twin Lakes 10-2 in the Indian's shutout loss.
Twin Lake's game against the Hornets is one of many this season that have found the Indians facing off against top tier talent, something that Reiff believes has paid dividends throughout the year.
“I think the one thing and I’ve been reminding the kids that our strength of schedule is pretty stout. When you look at the teams we play, there are not a lot of cupcakes lined up. I think that’s where some of the confidence pieces have started to shift over and they’re starting to believe and buy into that we can compete and it definitely sets us up,” she said.
In their final outing of the invite, Twin Lakes fell behind early by six runs before finally cutting into the deficit in the fifth inning with a grounder from Ragen Arthur followed by a fly ball to center field from Kaitlyn Whitaker.
The final score in their last matchup of the tournament came in the form of an 8-2 loss to Bremen but for Reiff, what she saw on Saturday is more of what she hopes to see from the Indians moving forward.
“I just want them to continue playing hard,” Reiff said. “I don’t care about the wins or losses as long as you’re putting the max effort in and I think just continuing to see them buy into that because when their buying in, making adjustments, putting the ball in play, getting hits and they’re having fun. Doing the things we’re asking them to do.”