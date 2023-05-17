MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes varsity softball went 1-2 in the Twin Lakes Invitational after taking down Pioneer, 8-2, in the opening round of tournament play before falling in consecutive contests to No. 2 in Class A Rossville along with a loss to Bremen.

Indians head coach Kaitlyn Reiff went away from their loss to the top ranked Hornets with a positive outlook after seeing her team compete for a full game.

