WOLCOTT — Several Tri-County softball players were recognized for athletic and academic achievements at an awards program at the high school recently.
Varsity awards were presented to Grace Luck, Highest Batting Average and Pitching Award; Maddi Nevitt, Most RBIs; Bella Dominguez, Gold Glove; Emma Voors, Coach’s Award; Sydney Stoller, Cavalier Spirit; and Lyzzy Bahler, Sportsmanship Award.
Luck was also recognized for breaking school records in winning percentage in the circle (9-1 record, .900) and best earned run average in a season (0.84).
The Cavalier freshman was also named Class 1A/2A third-team all-state by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana and earned all-Midwest Conference. Joining her on the all-MWC team were Nevitt, Dominguez and Kami Wilkerson.
Voors was named academic all-state by the state’s coaches association and earned all-academic Midwest Conference recognition.
The Cavaliers had a resurgent spring, going 13-8 one season after finishing 3-18. They were 5-2 in MWC play, good for third place.