TCHS award winners

Recognized at an awards program recently at TCHS were softball players Sydney Stoller, Bella Dominguez, Lyzzy Bahler, Maddi Nevitt, Kami Wilkerson, Emma Voors and Grace Luck.

 Provided

WOLCOTT — Several Tri-County softball players were recognized for athletic and academic achievements at an awards program at the high school recently.

Varsity awards were presented to Grace Luck, Highest Batting Average and Pitching Award; Maddi Nevitt, Most RBIs; Bella Dominguez, Gold Glove; Emma Voors, Coach’s Award; Sydney Stoller, Cavalier Spirit; and Lyzzy Bahler, Sportsmanship Award.

