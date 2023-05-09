CHALMERS — A timely grand slam put Tri-County’s varsity softball team ahead for good when they traveled to Frontier in a Midwest Conference showdown that found the Cavs easing their way to a 10-2 victory.
For Cavaliers head coach Michael Luck, the homer by freshman Maddi Nevitt was a bonus to an already exemplary performance by their bats as of late.
“A grand slam always gets a team going,” Luck said. “It’s very exciting to be able to do that, especially by a freshman. That got us going. … Our bats have been a lot better recently than they’ve been in the first couple of games and that shows on the scoreboard and how we’ve been competing lately.”
After Frontier evened the game at two all thanks in part to runs batted in (RBI) by Alexis Johnson and Ashlyn Minniear, Tri-County didn’t waste time allowing the Falcons to gain momentum.
With one strike on the board, Maddi Nevitt connected on a pitch by Johnson for the Cavs grand slam and lifted them to a four run lead in the top of the second.
From the vantage point of Luck, it was all about his team getting into a groove in the batter’s box.
“I think it was just the girls settling in. We made some adjustments and they were pretty tight on the plate. We just kept hammering inside and we made an adjustment on that and the girls played well,” he said.
The Falcon’s defense, however, couldn’t keep up with the bats of the opposition as Frontier head coach Shailen Johnson touched on the shift in momentum after Nevitt’s homer.
“Their whole lineup is really talented, really great averages and they hit the ball hard. That grand slam, it kind of punched us. I think they weren’t expecting it and when it happened, everybody could sense a kind of mood shift. … I think that was a big momentum shift and we just never got the pendulum to swing back our way after that grand slam” Johnson said.
Tri-County kept pace offensively in the next two innings as they combined for four more runs while only needing seven hits throughout the game.
Nevitt led the team with four RBIs followed by two from Kami Wilkerson.
With the win, the Cavalier’s win total continued to trend upward after surpassing last season’s three game win total with a current record of 9-3 while seven games remain on their schedule.
“I think the girls just want it a little bit more. We had some discussions at the beginning of the year about last season and the year before that and nobody wanted that. They set out to put the work in. A lot of work in outside of practices, throughout the winter, weight training so I think they’re just a little more focused than what they were last year,” Luck said.
Alexis Johnson struck out 10 batters for Frontier in the loss.