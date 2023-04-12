CHALMERS — Frontier’s varsity softball team got their season underway last Thursday and with a 13-1 final, the Falcons couldn’t have begun the year in any better fashion.
Following the Falcon's season opening win, head coach Shailen Johnson was pleased with how her team approached game one.
“It was phenomenal,” Johnson said. “Usually, the first game of the year, we have some kinks to work out but I think from the top to the bottom of our lineup defensively, we really did everything we were supposed to. … I’m just over the moon with how well we played today.”
The Falcons got their first run on the board in the bottom of the second thanks to a pop fly by Emma Bartlett but from that point on, Frontier found their stride.
A homer to center field from Ashlynn Minniear put them up 3-0 in the third before Kasee Anderson hit a line drive to right field to ring in the team’s fourth score of the game.
Frontier registered 12 hits in their victory over Prairie while allowing just one from the opposition.
Offensively, Johnson has confidence in what her team can do in the batter’s box.
“You never know what you’re going to get and offensively, that’s their skill so I felt confident. I didn’t call signs today, I just wanted them to swing and feel confident. I knew the second time that we saw the pitcher we were gonna start rolling and that’s just what happened,” she said.
Kasee Anderson notched three hits and a solo run batted in (RBI) followed by one hit and two RBIs from Emma Barlett.
From the mound, senior Alexis Johnson pitched four innings and struck out 9 batters.
No signs were needed throughout the remainder of the third as Frontier scored 10 runs in the inning as a whole including a second home run from Minniear, this time, with the bases loaded.
For Minniear and the Falcons, starting the season with a big win was important for them but also a sign of how well they’ve gelled early on.
“This one is important because we struggled last year as a team and as a whole but this year, we’ve all connected,” Minniear said.
But, with two home runs under her belt early on, Minniear talked about what she was seeing in the batter’s box on Thursday.
“I was seeing them right down the middle and they were really slow so I like the really slow ones. When I get a good swing, I can get ahold of it and get them to go out,” she said.
Minniear finished with two hits and six RBIs.
Frontier travels to Rossville on April 17 before hosting North Newton on April 20.