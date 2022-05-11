MONTICELLO — — Frontier softball beats Twin Lakes 8-7.
Frontier softball gets a much needed win after a long string of losses. Frontier’s Alexis Johnson pitched through the first four innings. Striking out 7 batters and only giving up 3 walks. Kasee Anderson relieved in the fifth and struck out 4 more batters. Anderson takes the win.
Frontier had a combined 10 hits that scored 8 runs. They had a team batting average of .333.
Ellie Culver’s two run home run in the fourth inning in combination with Alexis Johnson’s solo home run gave the Falcon’s 6 runs scored in the inning.
Culver went 3 for 4 from the plate, while Johnson went 2 for 3.
The Falcons only had one fielding error which led to a great defensive game for the Falcons.
Twin Lakes McKenna Wilson pitched all seven innings for the Indians. She put up 14 strikeouts with no walks, but gave up 10 hits. A good effort but not good enough to top the Falcons.
Lilly Foster and Peyton Applegate were on their bats. Foster going 3 for 4 and Applegate going 3 for 5 on the night. A combined 4 RBI’s for the team and a whopping 10 stolen bases.
However, Frontier’s homeruns put the win just out of reach for the Indians.
Frontier is now 3-13 and 1-2 in Midwest Conference play.
Twin Lakes is 5-10 on the season and 4-2 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.