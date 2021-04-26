Lafayette Jefferson 6, Frontier 0
Lafayette Jeff scored all it needed with two runs in the opening inning to cruise to the non-league win April 23 over the Falcons.
Emma Sorensen, Kara Biehl and Kasee Anderson each collected Frontier’s only hits in the game.
Anderson also took the loss inside the pitching circle, giving up all six runs on 11 hits. She struck out one and walked none.
South Newton 8, North White 7
The Rebels snagged the late lead April 23 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the walk-off win.
North White had scored three times in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead. Two of those runs came home on an error by the Rebels.
Kinsey Westerhouse smacked a two-run homer in the first inning for North White. Lauren Annis led the offense with three hits, including two doubles, in four at bats.
Lafayette Harrison 12, Twin Lakes 0
Harrison’s Emma Henderson pitched five strong innings April 23, allowing just two hits to pick up the win. She fanned 10 Indians and walked just one.
No stats were available, as of April 26, for Twin Lakes.