CHALMERS — Emma Sorensen drove in four runs on a pair of hits May 17 to power Frontier to a 14-1 high school softball victory over Midwest Conference foe Tri-County.
After the Cavs took a 1-0 lead on Shelby Schambach’s RBI single in the first inning, Frontier put up a nine-spot in the second.
Kara Biehl tied it with her run-scoring single, followed by Gracie Rodgers’ two-out, two-run double, Sorensen’s first of two two-run singles, Brooklyn White’s based-loaded triple and Ellie Culver’s RBI single.
Sorensen added her second two-run single in the third and later came around the bases and scored on a wild pitch.
Ella Mattox added an RBI single and Emma Bartlett plated a run in the fourth, on a fielder’s choice grounder, to round out the scoring.
Baylee Brooks led Tri-County with two singles in three at-bats.
Kasee Anderson earned the win inside the pitching circle for the Falcons. She allowed one run on five hits, striking out one and walking two in three innings of work. White finished by tossing two scoreless innings of one-hit ball.
Brooks took the loss for TC, allowing all 14 runs on eight hits. She struck out three and walked nine.
North Miami 9, Frontier 1
The Falcons grabbed the early lead, but it didn’t last as North Miami powered up its offense after a slow start.
White went yard for Frontier with her solo homer to left in the second inning, but North Miami tied it with a run in the third and rolled to the win with two in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Winamac 17, Frontier 4
A pair of eight-run innings was enough for Winamac to cruise May 15 to the win.
Frontier tallied all of its runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by singles from Mattox, Bartlett and Anderson, and an error on a ball put in play by Sorensen.
Culver and Mattox each collected two hits to lead Frontier.
Northwestern 9, Twin Lakes 1
The Indians struggled to put runs on the board May 14 and had a tough time defensively containing Northwestern as TL committed five errors.
Kaitlyn Whitaker took the loss for Twin Lakes, going just four innings and allowing four runs on six hits. She struck out one and walked two.
Taylor Hodgen led the Indians’ offense with three hits — all singles — in three at-bats.
South Newton 11, Frontier 6
South Newton broke open a close game May 13 with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but survived the Falcons’ four-run rally in the seventh on RBI hits from Sorensen, White and Culver.Anderson took the loss for Frontier. She surrendered 11 runs on 13 hits over six innings, striking out three.
Frontier collected ten hits. Anderson and Ayva Bondlinger all had multiple hits for Frontier. Anderson went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Frontier in hits.