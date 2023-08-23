MONON —Riding the momentum of a strong 2023 season, North White’s varsity boys soccer team has begun their ’24 campaign with hopes of continuing success.
After graduating eight seniors from a year ago, head coach Gil Alvarez came into the offseason preparing for a rebuild but with large numbers coming into the program, has been able to take the Vikings reload in stride with hopes of a strong season.
“At the end of last season, I thought I was going to have to go through a bit of a rebuilding stage,” Alvarez said. “This year, we have 11 sophomores and freshmen combined which is a good number but it also gives me a young team. It turns out most of them can play so my fear of having to rebuild went out the window.”
“Within the first week of practices and conditioning, I felt confident in the group I had.”
North White currently suits up five seniors and five juniors but with just weeks of their regular season under their belt, Alvarez has seen the leadership of his upperclassmen as another area of intrigue.
“The main thing is leadership. All of the seniors and juniors that I have this year are helpful with underclassmen. They’re building up their confidence. … Based on the success that we had last year, the upperclassmen are now helping with this year and it’s important for us since we have such a young team,” he said.
The Vikings have started the year off with a record of 1-1-1, highlighted by a 5-0 shutout over Rochester to open the season while falling to Northwestern 3-1 in their following contest.
As Alvarez and his coaching staff approached the new season, they knew they would have to shift how they played this year after graduating integral parts of their team in 2023.
“We knew that coming into this season that we were going to have to not just rely on our forward line but this year, we’re learning how to play with our backline and our goalie. We didn’t do that much last year because we had a strong midfield line but this year we’re working on controlling the ball more and trying to have more possessions,” Alvarez said.
“Doing everything fundamentally and doing everything correct times 10.”
But, the more ingratiated they become with the roster that they have at their disposal, the more pleased they’ve become with the overall buy in and confidence of every member on the roster.
“With this team, I’m seeing every part of the field step up. … Everyone is stepping up a lot more without any fear or hesitancy,” he said.
Adding that after their game against Northwestern, he is encouraged by what the season holds for the Vikings.
“When we played Northwestern, they were a tough team,” Alvarez said. “Seeing the way we played against a team like that even though we lost, we were in there fighting the whole game. … I thought we would struggle to keep up but keeping up with a team of that caliber gets me excited for the whole season and lets me know we can hold our own.”
North White plays at home on Saturday against Rensselaer at 11 a.m.