As the regular season winds down for North White’s varsity boys soccer team, the tests coming in the form of some of the state’s top talents in Class A continue, giving the Vikings opportunities to tune up and improve for the eventual postseason.
On Friday, the Vikings faced what could be their stiffest competition of the season when they traveled to No. 2 in Class A Faith Christian for what was a 7-0 shutout by the Eagles.
Afterward, head coach Gil Alvarez and Co. understood what they had to improve on after playing one of the top talents in the state.
“We definitely have to do a better job of marking up one on one,” Alvarez said. “Keeping up with a team like Faith is difficult. They’re one of the teams I’m most excited to see every season. … From what we saw in that game, communication on the field between our players has to improve a lot more. They were running us all over the field and that’s what Faith does.”
Faith began the game with four goals in the first half before topping the contest off with three more in the second.
But, loss aside, Alvarez understands the importance of his team seeing a strong soccer program in Class A as the Vikings continue to chase championship lore.
“It’s extremely important. Over the years, I’ve lost a lot of great players through graduation and if I feel like we have to go through a rebuilding phase then it’s a great lesson to play against teams like Faith. … I tell my kids that we’re only going to get better if we play the best and they fall under that category. We’re not going to learn or get any better if we don’t play against these teams of high caliber,” he said.
North White bounced back with back to back wins over Rossville, a 6-3 victory, before hosting Lafayette Central Catholic at home in the form of a 5-4 win.
Against Rossville, Christian Rivera led the team with two goals while Kobie Sparks notched 15 saves.
“Rossville is a competitive team. I wasn’t surprised we bounced back with a win after Faith but even so, against Rossville, I don’t feel like our communication was there as it should have been,” Alvarez said.
In their win over LCC, Christian Palma finished with two goals and one assist but for Alvarez, putting together back to back wins before hosting No. 9 in Class A Carroll on Thursday was important.
“Then, against LCC, we won a high scoring game that went goal for goal. … It builds up confidence for us. I think my kids are confident now moving forward and I think my kids are ready and getting that win over CC was a boost for us.”
North White will travel to DeMotte Christian on Saturday.